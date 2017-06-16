Microsoft's new Windows 10 S operating system offering a new Windows experience is now available to customers through the new Surface Laptop.

Offering a familiar Windows 10 experience, Windows 10 S, as Microsoft says, is streamlined for security, performance and offers longer battery life and faster boot up time.

Microsoft promises to make the new Windows version available on a range of devices later this year. Before you get your hands on Windows 10 S, below are a few tips to help make your Windows experience better.

Windows 10 S performance

Microsoft says Windows 10 S is designed to deliver superior performance, although tests are yet to be done to support the claims. Users can download the apps that are available only in the Windows Store. But if you need any app that is not in the Windows Store, you can switch to Windows 10 Pro.

Microsoft Edge browser with Bing search engine

Like other Windows 10, the default browser for Windows 10 S is Microsoft Edge, which offers secure browsing experience by blocking more phishing sites than Google Chrome or Chromebooks, says Microsoft.

A couple of key features in Edge browser are new tab preview bar that gives a visual preview of the tabs you have opened; and Windows Ink which lets you make notes on web pages.

Security against online threats

For malware protection, the new OS comes with default Windows Defender, which is Microsoft's antivirus protection on Windows 10. It features a new technology that reduces the malware threat detection time to seconds by allowing the system to respond to threats before the infection could occur.

Users can always get additional anti-virus software from the Windows Store.

Verified apps from Windows Store

Users can get any app from 669,000 apps available in the Windows Store, where the apps are verified for security and then locally run in a safe container to ensure security for the system.

Office 365 Personal, Hulu, Pandora, Autodesk SketchBook, Netflix, Sling TV, Complete Anatomy, Duolingo, NPR One, Facebook, Instagram, Drawboard PDF, OhBot, Fluid Math, Sensavis Visual Learning, and Twitter are a few to be named. In addition to that Spotify and iTunes will be available in the Windows Store in the coming months.

Office 365 for Windows 10 S

Windows 10 S offers the desktop Office apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook. The preview of Office apps are available to download with Office 365. On your Surface laptop, go to the Start menu and click on the Office app icons to launch the download from the Store.

Built-in Windows experience

Windows 10 S ships with Windows 10 Creators Update and offers the familiar Windows 10 experiences like Cortana, Windows Hello, Windows Ink, Xbox app, Paint 3D and more.