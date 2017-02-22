Microsoft will release a second update for Windows 10 sometime this year after the Creators Update is made available.

Last August, along with rolling out the Windows 10 Anniversary Update with build version 1607, Microsoft said two additional feature updates were expected in 2017, "based on feedback from organisations moving to Windows 10". While one of them is the Windows 10 Creators Update, which is coming in April, the second feature update the company referred to could be the second Windows 10 Update.

During Microsoft's Ignite Conference in Australia, Microsoft discussed the Windows 10 release lifecycle, which was first spotted by folks at MSFT. A slide in that suggests a second Windows 10 update would be made available this year. While the slide does not mention the exact time frame, speculation suggests it could be released sometime in October-November.

Microsoft might add the People Bar and Neon design language in the second Windows 10 update. During the Windows Developer Day livestream earlier this month, Microsoft offered developers a sneak peek at Project Neon, which is the upcoming design for Windows 10. All the Windows 10 devices across the platform should be able to take advantage of Project Neon, including Windows 10 Mobile, HoloLens and Xbox.

To know more about the second Windows 10 update, we will have to wait until Microsoft's Build annual developer conference in Seattle at the Washington State Convention Centre from 10 to 12 May.