Wings of Eagles produced a fine late salvo to win the Epsom Derby in dramatic fashion for trainer Aidan O'Brien. Cliffs of Moher and Cracksman appeared destined to duel for victory but the Padraig Beggy-ridden horse stormed through to secure the £1.6m prize in Britain's richest ever race.

At 40/1 the three-year-old is the biggest outsider to win the leading flat race of the year since 1974 and provides O'Brien with his sixth Derby success. No trainer has more since the 18th century and it underlines the Irishman's status as the leading trainer in racing.

"I couldn't be happier, O'Brien told ITV. "It was a brilliant ride [from Padraig]. What can I say he is a world class rider and he always has been. He does a awful lot of work.

He's strong, he has a great mind and tactically is very aware. He is world class rider. I can't tell you how delighted we are to have him working with us on these big days. Incredible."

Pre-race tip Cliffs of Moher - another O'Brien trained horse - looked set to claim victory closely followed by Cracksman but a last minute intervention from Beggy proved decisive.

"If you're riding for Aidan O'Brien you don't worry about the price," the 31-year-old said. "They always have a chance. I got there in the end. I went out quick. I said to myself if I get a run I'll win. In fairness to this big horse his best furlong of the race was his last which makes a big difference. I don't get to sit like this at many races so I am going to enjoy it. I nearly gave [horse racing] up."