The Royal Photographic Society has named four award winners in the 160th edition of the International Photography Exhibition (IPE160), the world's longest running photographic exhibition.

Glasgow-based photographer Margaret Mitchell has won the gold award (£1,500) for her series of images entitled In This Place. Taken from a portrait project focusing on Mitchell's family, the images trace the lives of her sister's children growing up in central Scotland, dealing with issues of family, loss and survival.

IPE 160 curator Zelda Cheatle commented: "Margaret Mitchell's images are made from the heart. They speak of this modern world we live in, there is a sincerity and depth of emotion to this work that resonates long beyond the initial view."

The under 30s gold medal (£1,500) has been awarded to Owen Harvey, London-based documentary photographer, for his series on the US lowriding culture.

The silver medal (£750) has been awarded to US photographer RJ Kern, while Canadian photographer Wes Bell has received the bronze medal (£500).

The four award winners were selected from thousands of entries from across the world. They will form part of a touring exhibition of 100 selected images, opening at The Old Truman Brewery on 12 October.

The RPS International Photography Exhibition (formerly International Print Exhibition) has been held since 1854 and has included work from some of the world's most eminent photographers. Now in its 160th year, it is the longest running exhibition of its kind in the world.

All the photographs selected for the exhibition will be shown at the opening exhibition as part of PHOTOBLOCK, at the Old Truman Brewery, on Brick Lane, from 13–16 October 2017. The exhibition will travel to other venues in the UK. Further details can be found here. The four IPE160 award winners will also exhibit their work at an exhibition at theprintspace gallery in 2018.