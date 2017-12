How will Barry Allen get out of villain Clifford DeVoe's evil plan in The Flash season 4? Who will be Sheldon's best man in The Big Bang Theory season? And what will happen to Kendall and Kevin's relationship after that shocking ending in This Is Us season 2?

These are just some of the cliffhanger questions that will be answered when your favourite TV shows return in January 2018. Also, there are a few shows that will premiere this month, including the popular sci-fi series, The X-Files, and Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish.

IBTimes UK brings you a list of the January premiere schedules.

Monday, 1 January

The Bachelor season 22 (8 pm EST on ABC)

The Wall season 2 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on NBC)

The Gifted season 1 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on Fox)

Valor season 1 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on The CW)

Tuesday, 2 January

Lethal Weapon season 2 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on FOX)

NCIS season 15 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on CBS)

Bull season 2 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on CBS)

Married at First Sight season 6 (9 pm EST on Lifetime)

NCIS: New Orleans season 4 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on CBS)

Chicago Med season 3 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on NBC)

Wednesday, 3 January

The Blacklist season 5 midseason premiere (8pm EST on NBC)

The X-Files season 11 (8 pm EST on Fox)

The Goldbergs season 5 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on ABC)

Grown-ish (8 pm EST on Freeform)

Speechless season 2 midseason premiere ( 8:30 p.m ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 19 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on NBC)

Modern Family Season 9 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on ABC)

Criminal Minds Season 13 midseason Premiere (10 pm EST on CBS

Chicago P.D. season 5 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on NBC)

Thursday, 4 January

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on CBS)

Superstore season 3 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on NBC)

Young Sheldon season 1 midseason premiere (8:30 pm EST on CBS)

The Good Place season 2 midseason premiere (8:30 pm EST on NBC)

Nashville Season 6 (9 pm EST on CMT)

Will & Grace Season 9 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on NBC)

Mom season 5 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on CBS)

Life In Pieces Season 3 midseason premiere (9:30 pm EST on CBS)

Chicago Fire season 6 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on NBC)

Friday, 5 January

MacGyver Season 2 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on CBS)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on The CW)

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on CBS)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 5 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on ABC)

Blue Bloods season 8 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on CBS)

Sunday, 7 January

Bob's Burgers season 8 midseason premiere (7:30 pm EST on Fox)

The Simpsons season 29 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on Fox)

Star Trek: Discovery season 1 midseason premiere (8:30 pm EST on CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles season 9 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on CBS)

Family Guy season 15 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on Fox)

The Last Man on Earth season 4 midseason premiere (9:30 pm EST on Fox)

Madam Secretary season 4 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on CBS)

Monday, 8 January

The Good Doctor season 1 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on ABC)

Tuesday, 9 January

The Fosters season 5 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on Freeform)

This Is Us Season 2 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on NBC)

Friday, 12 January

Blindspot season 3 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on NBC)

Monday, 15 January

Supergirl season 3 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on The CW)

Kevin Can Wait season 2 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on CBS)

Man With a Plan season 2 midseason premiere (8:30 pm EST on CBS)

Scorpion season 4 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on CBS)

Tuesday, 16 January

The Flash season 4 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on The CW)

Black Lightning (9 pm EST on The CW)

Thursday, 18 January

Grey's Anatomy season 14 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on ABC)

Supernatural season 13 midseason premiere (8 pm EST on The CW)

Scandal season 7 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on ABC)

Arrow season 6 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on The CW)

How to Get Away with Murder season 4 midseason premiere (10 pm EST on ABC)

Tuesday, 23 January

Baskets season 3 (10 pm EST on FX)

The Detour season 3 (10:30 pm EST on TBS)

Friday, 26 January

Jane the Virgin season 4 midseason premiere (9 pm EST on The CW)

Missing from January premiere dates is Legends Of Tomorrow which returns with season 3 on 12 February at 8 pm EST on The CW and Homeland season 7 which premieres on11 February at 9 pm EST on Showtime.