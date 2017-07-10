Wireless Festival has closed its gates for another year after thousands flocked to London's Finsbury Park between 7-9 July.

Skepta, Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd did the honours of headlining the three-day weekend while festival-goers enjoyed a bevy of stellar performances from the likes of Nas, Stefflon Don, Bryson Tiller and Zara Larsson.

Nas brings Damian Marley out as surprise guest

The rap legend delivered one of the strongest performances of the entire weekend with his epic hour-long set. Allowing the music to speak for itself, Nas, 43, ran through classics from his Illmatic debut right through to cuts from Life Is Good.

Although more than capable of holding the stage solo, the Rule The World rapper invited his close friend, collaborator and "brother" Damian Marley to perform their singles As We Enter and Road To Zion.

Elsewhere during the set, Nas paid tribute to his fellow New Yorker and Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, who died in June. With Prodigy's image on the big screen, Nas covered the rap group's iconic single Shook Ones in tribute to the late musician.

Tory Lanez crowd-surf fail

The Canadian star had already entertained the audience with his collection of infectious singles, such as the dancehall-inspired Luv, when he realised there were still 20 minutes left of his set.

Having already performed the majority of his biggest hits, Lanez strung out the closing section with his trap-infused Diego playing on loop. Keen to end on a high, Lanez told the audience he wanted to "crowd-walk" or surf from the stage to the back of the crowd.

As expected, it ended in absolute chaos with the singer-rapper failing to get past the front of the stage, repeatedly falling to the floor. After a cringe-worthy 10 minutes, Lanez called it a day and flipped over on top of the audience back to the stage. A 101 on how not to crowd-surf.

Stefflon Don invites audience onto the stage

London's answer to Nicki Minaj completely took Wireless by storm over the weekend. Lighting up the stage with an energetic set of her grime and bashment catalogue, Stefflon turned the stage into one big party inviting dozens of fans to join her for track Real Ting.

The Weeknd closes with epic set

Closing the festival on Sunday was Canadian crooner The Weeknd who engaged the crowd in an hour-long sing-along of his popular singles during what was a seamless performance. Boasting a set list of numbers like Earned It, Can't Feel My Face and Starboy, The Weeknd sent revellers on their merry way after an encore featuring the haunting ballad The Hills.