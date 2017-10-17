Women and children of French jihadists who travelled to Syria to join the Islamic State (Isis) terror group have been found in refugee camps around the besieged town of Raqqa.

A refugee camp in Aïn Issa, a town 50km from Raqqa, is hosting families of Isis fighters. A section is reserved for foreign families, Lebanese, Maghrebian, Dagestan and also French, France Info reported.

Children aged between five and eight could be heard speaking French. Their mothers said they were coming from Raqqa - after travelling from France - and that their passports had been confiscated.

"We do not have a phone, we want to go home," some of them were quoted as saying.

They added they had made a "mistake" when they travelled to Raqqa.

Isis seized Raqqa in 2014, turning it into the de-facto capital of its self-declared Caliphate. In its pursuit to expand its dominion, the group called on fellow Muslim men and women around the world to join their fight, leading to hundreds of "foreign fighters" to travel to the Middle East.

Battle for Raqqa

Isis is progressively losing territories in both Syria and Iraq, due to multinational offensives that have led to the recapture of several territories held by the militants.

Raqqa has witnessed intensified fighting in recent months, after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias supported by a US-led coalition – started a campaign to recapture the Isis stronghold.

The demise of Isis in Raqqa could be imminent, as latest reports suggest coalition forces are advancing in the city and only a handful of militants remain in the area.

SDF spokesman Mostafa Bali told Reuters on 16 September that forces were fighting Isis in only one small zone around the city's national hospital and stadium.

Bali could not estimate how much longer the battle would take. "The clashes are ongoing," he added.

A convoy of Syrian Isis fighters quit Raqqa at the weekend, and between 200 and 300 militants are thought to have remained in the city. Foreign fighters were barred from leaving Raqqa, as part of accords between local officials and tribesmen.

Thousands of civilians have also fled since the offensive to recapture Raqqa began in June.