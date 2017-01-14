AS Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has admitted his long-term future lies in the hands of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. He is currently on a season-long loan at Stadio Olimpico after a successful loan spell in the 2015/16 campaign.

The 26-year-old joined the north London club's academy from Legia Warsaw in 2006. After spending three years with the youth set up, he broke into the Gunners' first team. The arrival of Petr Cech from Chelsea in the summer of the last year provided tough competition for the No 1 spot.

Wenger had signed David Ospina a year ago and the signing of Cech forced Szczesny to leave the club on a temporary basis. He is into his second season on loan in the Italian capital and The Sun reported that Roma are keen on securing his services on a permanent transfer for a fee of £15m ($18.3m).

The Polish international claims he is unaware as to where his future lies. However, Szczesny admitted that he is happy to be in the center of a tug of a war between Arsenal and Roma.

"My future? I wish I knew myself. My future is in the hands of Arsene Wenger, the man that've I trusted since I was 16 years old," Szczesny told Sky Italia.

"The decision is entirely up to him. I'm happy to be fought over by two big clubs like Arsenal and Roma."

Luciano Spalletti rejoined the Serie A outfit last January after Roma decided to part ways with their former manager Rudi Garcia. The Italian manager won the two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana in his first spell between 2005 and 2009.

Szczesny explains how he felt after Spalletti returned to the Italian capital as Roma sit second in the table with four points behind Juventus.

"I immediately felt confident once Spalletti arrived. I learned a lot from him, especially in playing from the back," the Polish stopper explained.