Bethesda officially unveiled the heavily rumoured Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus at its E3 2017 showcase on Sunday (11 June) night with a brand new, in-depth trailer and a release date set for October this year. The new entry in the Wolfenstein series sees the return of Nazi-killing protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, known "Terror-Billy" in the sequel, as he leads the Resistance against the Nazi regime in 1961 America.

Bethesda made the announcement with an action-packed cinematic trailer (embedded below) that showed Blazkowicz allying with a group of resistance militants, massive mutant creatures, a pregnant woman stabbing a Nazi soldier and Wolfenstein's familiar brand of humour,

Players will make their way through various locations across the US including post-nuclear Manhattan, small-town Roswell, New Mexico and the bayous of New Orleans and more.

"But this isn't just the riveting tale of one man's mission to build a movement and fight the evil that's overtaken his nation. BJ must also rebuild himself," Bethesda said in a release.

"After barely surviving the assassination of Nazi General Deathshead at the end of Wolfenstein: The New Order, BJ begins his exhilarating adventure while still recovering from his extensive injuries. Bloody but unbowed, he soon finds himself fully restored and stronger than ever."

Developed by Swedish studio MachineGames, the original Wolfenstein: The New Order was released in 2014 to critical acclaim. A lengthy standalone expansion called The Old Blood was later released in 2015.

The sequel was originally confirmed after Amazon Germany accidentally listed the Xbox One, PS4 and PC versions of the game on its website which included its October release date over the weekend. The listings were eventually taken down but not before eagle-eyed gamers managed to take screenshots of the listings and post them to NeoGaf and Reddit.

In February, Bethesda VP of PR and Marketing Pete Hines teased that MachineGames was hard at work on a title that was "f**king bananas."

In October last year, Brian Bloom - the voice actor behind B.J. Blazkowicz in the original 2014 game, also hinted that a sequel was in the works, pointing to Bethesda's mock cmd.exe screen during its E3 briefing last year.

The screen mentioned a New Colossus game with the release date then listed only as **-**-**.

"Whether you like to sneak around, run-and-gun, take a tactical approach – or all of the above – your goal remains the same: Rally the resistance and end the Nazi's tyrannical reign in America," Bethesda said. "Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers, cyborgs, and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter."

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is set to release on 27 October for PS4, Xbox One and PC.