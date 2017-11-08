A teenager from Wolverhampton could face jail after he was caught buying a remotely-detonated car bomb from the dark web.

Gurtej Randhawa, 19, was found guilty of attempting to import explosives with intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was arrested after National Crime Agency (NCA) officers discovered he had attempted to purchase a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) – commonly known as a car bomb – from the dark web.

Detectives seized the package before delivery and replaced the bomb with a dummy device, before then allowing it to be delivered to Randhawa's home in Grove Lane, Wightwick.

Surveillance officers watched as Randhawa received the package and tried to test the device.

He was arrested in May 2017 along with two women, aged 45 and 18, who were later released without charge. Police said the purchase was not linked to terrorism or organised crime.

Randhawa had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to import explosives and was found guilty on Tuesday (7 November) of maliciously possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 12 January 2018.

Tim Gregory, from the NCA's Armed Operations Unit, said: "The explosive device Randhawa sought to purchase online had the potential to cause serious damage and kill many people if he had been successful in using it.

"He was not involved in an organised crime group or linked to terrorism, but is clearly an individual who poses a significant risk to the community.

"Identifying people like Randhawa – who seek to access illegal firearms and weapons – is a priority for the NCA and we will not stop in our efforts to make sure they are arrested and held accountable for their actions".