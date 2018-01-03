Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Valencia wonderkid Rafa Mir, beating Real Madrid to a deal for the 20-year-old. The youngster is known for his versatility and can play anywhere across the front three.

Spanish publication Super Deporte reports that a deal worth €2m (£1.8m, $3m) has been agreed with the Championship side, despite talk of there being an agreement with Real for his transfer. The forward was into his final six months of contract and would have walked on a free transfer after the end of the season.

Mir has reportedly said goodbye to his colleagues at Valencia, and the move to Wolves is all agreed snubbing an offer to join Real's second string. He has been in prolific form for the club's reserves, netting 15 goals in 19 matches for Valencia Mestalla in the Spanish third tier.

It will be a massive coup for Wolves, who are all set to return to the Premier League next season, sitting top of the Championship pile with 61 points, 12 points ahead of their nearest competitor. Mir is highly regarded at Valencia, despite making only two first team appearances and is expected to make the grade as among the top strikers to make their way out of the club.

Meanwhile, Wolves manager Nuno Santo is looking forward to their FA Cup third round clash against Swansea City after a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford to mark the end of the festive period. Santo wore a happy figure after the victory, looking forward to the rest of the season.

"I think both teams played good football. In the first-half we had chances but, at the same time, we know how to defend in our shape. Brentford is a good team, they have good possession of the ball, good movements," Santo said after the game, as quoted by the Birmingham Mail.

"Their midfield goes high to try to unbalance us so keeping the shape was very important. In the second half everything changed. I think our talent came and we were able to get a deserved win.

"Now we will start to prepare for Swansea. We have our own ideas since day one of what the cup means to us," Santo added on their FA Cup game against Swansea.