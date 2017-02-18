Chelsea travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, 18 February, as the Wolves look to replicate their incredible result against Liverpool in the last round.

Where to Watch live

Kick-off is set for 5:30pm GMT. Live coverage of the game will be on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD.

Overview

Paul Lambert's men started the year on a high, winning against Liverpool at Anfield but have not won a single game in February, which has put their hopes of qualification in dire straits. Lambert will be hoping to have Jack Price and Nouha Dicko available for the game, but Joe Mason will be out of action until at least the next few weeks alongside Ivan Cavaleiro.

Wolves have won against Stoke City and Liverpool en route to the fifth round, showing that they have the might to get the better of high profile teams. Should they beat Chelsea, they will be only the second team to get the better of the teams from a higher division after Wigan in 2013/14, when they lost to Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to make a host of changes with David Luiz likely to be rested in order to recover from a knee injury he is carrying since their match against Manchester City. Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are likely to keep their place, while Cesc Fabregas is also set to feature. Asmir Begovic is in line to start giving Thibaut Courtois a much needed rest and Marcos Alonso will also be left out with Nathan Ake coming in.

The Blues are going through a stupor at this point, having won just one of their last four away games in all competitions. However, lack of participation in Europe means that they can conserve their energy and make a run in the league, where they are currently eight points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City.

What Managers Say

Paul Lambert:"Usually I'd say the expectation is on us because we are at home, but the onus and expectancy is on Chelsea because of who they are and the resources they have got. You look at their players and every one is an international, everyone on their bench is an international. It's not as if they are young and they don't play. If Pedro doesn't play then Willian comes in, or Cesc Fabregas can come in. They have got no weaknesses at all." (via Sky Sports)

Antonio Conte: "Yes, John Terry is fit for this game, he's okay. When you have this type of game, at this moment, it's very important to find the right balance. It could be a good opportunity to see some players who haven't been playing a lot. It's important to find the right balance and make the right choice. I don't want my players to stop for 14 days and then restart, which could be very dangerous. This competition is very important for us so we must reach the next round." (via Goal)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Wolves win: 9

9 Draw: 4

4 Chelsea win: 4/11

Team News

Wolves

Possible XI: Ikeme, Coady, Hause, Stearman, Doherty, Edwards, Price, Weimann, Saville, Costa, Dicko

Chelsea

Possible XI: Begovic; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Cahill; Pedro, Kante, Fabregas, Ake; Willian, Hazard, Costa