A teenager allegedly posed as a cosmetic surgeon in an unlicensed clinic and performed a botched 'face-filling' procedure on a woman who did not know about her lack of qualifications for the job.

19-year-old Jingyi Wang allegedly advertised a cosmetic surgical procedure under the name "Dr. Kitty", police in Toronto said.

Authorities said that in April 2017, Wang got a response from a woman from an advertisement who "attended the basement of a home where 'Dr Kitty' performed the procedure on her".

Speaking to the Toronto Star, a spokesperson for Toronto Police, constable Allyson Douglas-Cook, said the procedure the victim was of a similar age to Wang.

She then developed an infection and was forced to get medical help from a licensed plastic surgeon in Toronto, she then had to undergo corrective surgery.

The advert for 'Dr Kitty's services was placed in a restaurant and written in "very vague" language, reported the Star.

It was said to included a barcode that people could scan with their phones. Police reportedly do not know whether the advert was placed in other establishments and are worried other may have responded.

Toronto Police arrested Wang. The alleged unlicensed medical clinic was in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area of the city. Authorities said that investigators believe there may be further victims.