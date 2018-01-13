A 28-year-old woman, who was attacked at the travel agents where she worked, has died from her injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the "domestic related" incident at the TUI store in Chapel Street, Southport on Saturday. (13 January).

Police were called to the scene at around 13:25pm following reports that a woman had been injured. Ten police vehicles and two air ambulances arrived at the travel agents where the 30-year-old suspect was arrested.

The woman was transported to hospital where she later died. Her next of kin have been informed BBC News reports.

In a statement a TUI spokeswoman said: "We regret to confirm that a female member of staff at our Southport TUI retail store tragically died in an incident today. We send our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the staff member involved.

"We're doing everything possible to assist the local police with their investigation and support our customers and staff at this difficult time."