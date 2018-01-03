Police in Germany have arrested a woman after they reportedly discovered two dead babies inside a freezer.

The 46-year-old woman was taken into questioning by police after making the gruesome find at a flat in eastern Germany, the Evening Standard reported.

According to the report, authorities in the town of Benndorf said that the children were thought to have died "quite a while ago".

Police in the state of Saxony-Anhalt went to the woman's flat after they received a tip off on Tuesday night (2 January).

They were informed about the whereabouts of one dead child, but when police arrived in the early hours of Wednesday they were shocked to find a second child, who was also dead.

Both of the children are set to undergo autopsies to determine how they died.

The mother was released soon after her arrest but police have not said if she is a suspect in the case.

It was revealed that the mother has two further children, an adult son and a 15-year-old daughter.

Benndorf's mayor, Mario Zanirato said: "It's tragic that something like that happens in our community."