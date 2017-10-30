A 28-year-old woman from Long Island, New York has been arrested after she allegedly robbed a bank while her six-year-old daughter waited in a taxi.

Diana Marini had reportedly entered Chase Bank located at 1455 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, Long Island, at around 1pm (6pm BST) on Saturday (28 October) and gave a note to a bank teller demanding cash, Suffolk County police said. Police said that the teller then proceeded to hand over an undetermined amount of cash to the woman, ABC News reported.

After collecting the cash, the woman allegedly fled in a taxi that was waiting outside the bank. However, she was unable to get very far and was soon tracked down and arrested by the police. While making the arrest, police found her young daughter with her in the taxi.

The girl was probably waiting in the vehicle while her mother robbed the bank, Fourth Precinct Police Officer James Tobin said.

Marini has been charged with first degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child. Police have handed over her daughter to her family members.

The latest incident comes on the heels of a similar one where another New York woman reportedly robbed a bank while leaving her young child alone in a car during the act. The incident happened on 18 October when Madison Munoz walked into the Bridgehampton National Bank on Montauk Highway and handed a bank employee a note demanding cash.

When the teller complied, the 20-year-old ran way with the cash in the car. However, she was caught later and charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.