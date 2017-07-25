A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Royal Navy sailor who had "served his country well" was found dead in his flat in Plymouth.

The victim, who Devon and Cornwall Police say was in his 20s, was found in the port city, early on Sunday (23 July).

Officers attended at an address in Ermington Terrace following reports of the concern for the welfare of a man.

There they found the man was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched and a major crime team began investigating the suspicious death.

A 25-year-old local woman, who has not been identified by police at this stage, was arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The woman is expected to answer her bail on 16 August. A post mortem into the man's death is set to take place later this week during which toxicology tests will also be carried out.

It has been reported that the man was serving with the Royal Navy and one man, Rhys Pepper, paid tribute to his friend.

He said, according to the Plymouth Herald: "This was my best friend who was killed. RIP buddy. I love you to pieces man"

"He loved life and had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anyone. He's a true legend and served his country well."

Another friend, Jessica Smith, said: "Absolute legend this man was, going to miss him always, love you."

"Will miss every little thing about this handsome man. He's an absolute credit to his family, and to our country."

DI Julie Scoles, of the Devon and Cornwall constabulary, said: "The man's next of kin have been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place."

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us."