A 29-year-old Texas woman is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of her 5 and 7-years-old daughters.

Sarah Nicole Henderson is being held in Henderson County Jail, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told reporters. "It's being considered family violence," Hillhouse said. "She's being charged with capital murder."

Henderson's bond has not been set yet. No motive for the shooting has been revealed.

According to Fox 4, deputies went to Henderson's home near Mabank at around 11.30pm Wednesday (1 November) following a report of a possibly suicidal woman. Deputies were met by a man and a woman at the door and were told everything was fine and no one was in danger.

Three hours later, police received a 911 call from the man claiming the woman had shot her children. The two girls were dead when paramedics arrived, the sheriff said. According to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, the girls' bodies were taken to American Forensics in Dallas for examination.

Henderson County officials are working with Child Protective Services and the Texas Rangers in the investigation and a search warrant has been issued for the home.

"The family has had previous contact with CPS in 2010 but not recently," CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales told The Star-Telegram in an email. "Details of those interactions are confidential."

Russell Marshall, the Mabank ISD Superintendent, said in a letter to parents that the girls were students at Southside Elementary School. The youngest girl was in kindergarten and the oldest in second grade.

The school will make counselors available to their classmates and teachers, Fox 4 reported.