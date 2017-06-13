A woman wiped away tears as she appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was allegedly pushed in front of a moving tram in Manchester.

Charrissa Loren Brown-Wellington, 31, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (13 June) after being charged with the murder of Philip Carter, 30. She was remanded in custody after the hearing.

Carter, a labourer, was found dead at Manchester Victoria station on Sunday (11 June).

Emergency services were called to the station after reports that a man had been pushed from the platform. He was found dead at the scene, shortly after 7.50pm.

Brown-Wellington, of Whitley Street, Chadderton, Oldham, spoke only to confirm her name at the hearing.

Carter is believed to have lived alone in north Manchester before he died on the Victoria Metrolink platforms close to where 22 people died in a suicide bombing at the MEN Arena on 22 May.

The incident lead to the closure of the tram network on Sunday night as revellers made their home from the Parklife music festival that was being held in Heaton Park, near Prestwick, north Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police's senior investigating officer, Superintendent Bob Tonge, said after the incident: "This is a tragic event where a man has lost his life and the circumstances surrounding this are being fully investigated."

The Daily Mail reported that Brown-Wellington looked visibly upset and was crying whilst wearing jogging bottoms and an orange jumper.

It was also reported that two of her family members shouted "I love you" to her as she was remanded in custody.

Speaking after the death, Stephen Rhodes, of Transport for Greater Manchester, said: "I'm absolutely devastated to hear that someone has died as a result of this tragic incident and my immediate thoughts are with this person's family and friends."

Brown-Wellington is expected to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday (14 June) for a case management hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.