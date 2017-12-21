Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death whilst shopping in an Aldi supermarket in Yorkshire.

Stunned shoppers were terrified after the 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the Aldi store in Keighley Road, Skipton, Yorkshire, shortly before 3.30pm on Thursday (21 December).

It was reported that some fled the scene whilst others leapt to the defence of the woman, detaining a suspect 44-year-old suspect until police came.

Emergency crews were called to the supermarket and the woman was taken to hospital but despite the efforts of medics they were unable to save the victim.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a suspect "was initially detained by brave members of staff and public, before he was arrested by officers who were quickly on scene".

"He was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but it has now turned into a murder investigation despite the efforts of medics to save the victim," a statement said.

"The woman's family are being supported by police officers while enquiries continue."

ITV News reported that one woman, who said she was in the store at the time, heard "loads of screams" then saw the victim lying on the floor.

The witness, who was unnamed, then saw a man pinned down as "everyone screamed and ran up and down" the supermarket before police arrived.

North Yorkshire Police have stated that the incident was not terror-related and is not believed to be a hate crime.

A spokesman for the force said officers were assisting the victim's family.

The statement continued: "We are not in a position to identify the victim at this stage, and we urge people respect her family's privacy and to avoid speculation and rumour on social media."