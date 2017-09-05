A woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly claiming to be a survivor of the Grenfell Tower disaster to cash in on donations.

Joyce Msokeri, of Ambleside Gardens, Sutton, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (5 September) where she faces six counts of fraud.

The 46-year-old was arrested on 25 July after police said she made "fraudulent claims for support being provided to the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire".

It comes after a separate case saw a Vietnamese-born man appear in court in July where he denied trying to fraudulently claim £10,000 worth of cash and goods by falsely claiming he lost his wife and son in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Anh Nhu Nguyen, 52, is also accused of trying to get a British passport after claiming his old one was lost in the fire. His trial is due to start in December.

At least 80 are believed to have died in the 14 June inferno, which saw flames engulf the 24-storey west London tower block.

An inquiry led by retired judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Met Police detectives investigating the tragedy said last month there are grounds to suspect corporate manslaughter may have been committed.

They publicly named both Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation as suspects, which could face huge fines if found guilty.