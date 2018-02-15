An investigation has been launched after a woman had her hand cut off during an attack at a house in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the address on South Road, Charleston, around 8am on 14 February following reports of a woman with a severe injury.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was described as "vulnerable" by neighbours and said she needed a wheelchair, reports the Evening Telegraph.

James Gordon, 53, a friend of the victim, added: "I saw the police outside her front door this morning just after 8am. Naturally I'm very concerned as to what has happened to her."

A 32-year-old was later arrested in connection with the incident. Police said there are no wider threats to the public.

Police Scotland detective inspector Tom Leonard said: "Officers are currently in attendance at South Road, Dundee, after receiving a call of concern for a woman this morning around 8am.

"The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a severe injury.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat. Our inquiries are at an early stage."