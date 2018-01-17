A 25-year-old Michigan mother has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for molesting a four-year-old male relative.

Kailee Marie Perez, of Muskegon, admitted to fondling the boy's genitals on video and sending it to 32-year-old Nathan Osborne. In September 2017, Perez pleaded guilty in US District Court to the sexual assault and creation of the video on 23 November 2016.

Osborne, from the Muskegon area, was earlier sentenced to 37 years in US District Court for distributing the video Perez sent him and for persuading Jazmine Pacyga to videotape herself sexually assaulting her infant.

According to MLive, Pacyga was charged in Muskegon County Court with criminal sexual conduct and creating child sexually abusive material. She is awaiting trial after undergoing a mental evaluation to see if she was legally insane. She was found to be fit to stand trial in December.

Perez was sentenced on 11 January by US District Judge Janet T Neff to 240 months in prison and five years of probation.

She was ordered to participate in counselling for sex offenders, substance abuse and mental health and was barred from having contact with minors unless it was approved by her probation officer.

A risk assessment of Perez conducted by a social worker prior to her sentencing found that Osborne had been her drug dealer and had asked her to make the video.

Perez does not have a sexual interest in children, but sexually assaulted the boy because she had been coerced by a co-defendant who she had developed an "unhealthy dependency" for sex and drugs, the report said.

The assessment found that Perez had a history of abusing heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, as well as prescription stimulants and pain killers. She has been in inpatient and outpatient drug treatments.

The social worker said Perez's risk of reoffending is low unless she continues her substance abuse and "co-dependence on abusive and controlling adult males," in which case her risk is "significant".