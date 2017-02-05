Police are searching for a woman who is suspected of drugging and robbing an NFL star. She allegedly targeted Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain, robbing him of up to $113,000 (£90,000) worth of jewellery.

The stolen items included a £48,000 gold chain, a £32,000 Rolex watch, and another gold chain worth £10,000.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office report, Spain met the woman at an Orlando nightclub.

After they drove to Spain's hotel room, the woman made him a drink. Spain told deputies he does not remember anything after that. When he woke up, he discovered the jewellery was missing.

Authorities in Orlando have released an e-fit picture of the suspect and CCTV images. The woman is described as being 28-35 years old, with a Caribbean accent.

A reward of up to £1,000 has been offered for any information leading to her arrest.

Two other men have reported being the victims of similar crimes by another woman around the same time, Sky News reports. It is not yet known if the incidents are connected.