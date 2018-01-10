A woman in Massachusetts has been accused of breaking into her dead mother's home and stealing a safe while other members of the family were at the funeral, police say.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, the Warren Police department arrested 30-year-old Alyce Davenport and her alleged conspirator 27-year-old Diron Conyers. Both were charged with breaking and entering, larceny and malicious destruction to property.

The local news outlet Telegram & Gazette reported that the safe was filled with items worth over $90,000.

The fiancee of Davenport's mother, Thomas Baillet, alerted police to the safe after it went missing from a locked bedroom.

Court documents seen by the paper allege that the door's frame was damaged. Davenport was said to be a drug user and had allegedly been kicked out of the house recently for using drugs.

Conyers and Davenport were found by another police force driving a car registered to Davenport's deceased mother where court records say the safe was discovered by officers in the vehicle's trunk.

Davenport had tried to shut the trunk when officers tried to search it but police seized the safe.

At a motel where Davenport and Conyers had been staying, authorities said they discovered a stolen chequebook and evidence of cocaine use. Davenport is also alleged to have stolen life insurance from their father's death cheques meant for her brother.

Davenport is being held on $15,000 bail while Conyers does not have bail due to another warrant.