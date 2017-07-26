A female teacher has been struck off after a panel heard how she had drunken sex with a pupil and was then blackmailed by another student who wanted to have sex with her too.

Physics teacher Eleanor Wilson had worked at a school in Bristol when she became close to a boy during a school trip, a misconduct hearing held the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL) heard.

The former teacher, who did not appear at the hearing despite several efforts to contact her, was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and will not be able to apply to teach ever again.

The 28-year-old had been employed by the unnamed school from 2013 and was head of Key Stage 4, which covers pupils in Years 10 and Year 11 studying for GCSEs.

During a return flight from a school trip, Pupil A and the teacher began flirting after she drunk five mini-bottles of wine, the hearing was told.

The pair had oral sex and sexual intercourse without protection, Pupil A testified, and the pair met after school hours on their return where they drank cider, kissed and hugged.

The head teacher of the school became aware of the allegations that Wilson was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a pupil at the time of the incident and she was interviewed.

But despite the head teacher hearing the allegations of her conduct no action was taken as there was no corroborating evidence.

Wilson had tried to keep their relationship secret urging the boy to delete his text message history, the panel heard. However, in March 2016, when Wilson started receiving e-mails from another boy, referred to as Pupil C.

The boy claimed to know about the sexual relationship between Pupil A and Wilson and promised to inform the school unless she "engaged in sexual conduct" with him, it was revealed.

Wilson was dismissed in May 2016 after the e-mails were reported to the school and the police with Wilson denying having met Pupil A outside of school, or having sex with him.

The NCTL said in a report of the panel's hearing: "The conduct of Wilson fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession. The panel has found that the offences of serious dishonesty and sexual activity are relevant.

"The panel considered that this behaviour considerably eroded the boundary between Wilson and Pupil A, and to Pupil A's detriment."

The NCTL heard that Wilson had a previously good history and the school had received "unprompted e-mails and calls" from parents praising her.

In their recommendation to the Education Secretary, the panel said: "The panel has found that Miss Wilson engaged in sexual activity with Pupil A on one occasion, including oral sex and sexual intercourse."