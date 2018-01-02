A woman in China has reportedly lost her leg after getting it trapped between the closing doors of a faulty lift.

CCTV footage shows the woman looking down at her phone as she walks into the lift. The woman is then seen tripping over the entrance and falling to the floor.

Her leg then appears to get stuck between the doors as the lift suddenly shoots up.

According to Iqiyi, the woman was looking at her phone and did not realise the lift had started moving when she walked in.

Another woman walking behind her manages to evade the dangerous situation and did not walk in the lift at the same time.

MailOnline reported the lift moved up three floors before coming to a stop. The woman is seen on the CCTV footage lying on the floor as she waits for help. She appears to struggle to get her right leg out.

The lift seemed to have crushed her right lower leg, with the video suggesting her leg was severed completely below her knee, the MailOnline reported.

The incident occurred on 21 June 2017, but the footage was only released recently. Reports said the incident took place in Conch Building in Zhongshan West Road of Shanghai. According to MailOnline, no other information has been released and it is unclear whether the woman survived.