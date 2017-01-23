A woman wearing just her underwear knifed her new boyfriend to death on her balcony in a row about money. Ruth Carr faces decades in jail after being convicted of murdering Alan Mackie Allan at her flat in Rutherglen, near Glasgow on 25 January 2016.

The 33-year-old was wearing pink pants and a black bra and claimed in the seconds after the attack that Allan had raped her, witnesses said. During the trial, at the High Court in Glasgow, Carr claimed that she was acting in self defence, but her assertions were rejected by the jury, who convicted her of murder.

Carr had been dating the 34-year-old for just four weeks when she launched the brutal assault, apparently triggered by a dispute about money. Her neighbour Jill Strachan told the court she heard "a commotion" on the morning of the murder.

According to the BBC, the 39-year-old mum said: "There was obviously some sort of dispute with the man. There was a lot of shouting ... to-ing and fro-ing. Initially, it seemed to be all about money.

"When the accused saw that she had an audience, she said something else. I remember her shouting: 'Phone the police, he has raped me!' She was wearing pink pants and a black bra."

Strachan said that she did not believe Carr's claims that she had been sexually assaulted and thought the woman was just punching the man during the attack. The witness, who frantically called 999 after the assault, added that she did not see a weapon but after hearing Allan in pain she saw a knife hit the ground.

Allan's body was discovered by police on the common landing of the flats. Despite officers trying to revive him, he died at the scene. The court heard how he had suffered four stab wounds in the attack, two of which were considered life-threatening.

Carr told police following the incident that she only lashed out at Allan because he had come at her with a blade.

Judge Lady Stacey has deferred sentencing Carr to await the results of multiple reports.

Sentencing will take place on 10 February in Edinburgh.