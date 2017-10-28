A woman in India cut off her husband's penis after he attempted to rape her in front of her children.

The wife, who has not been named, is now facing charges of attempted murder

Recounting the incident to police in Sirisedu, she said her husband, R. Ravinder, returned home drunk and began to grope her as her children looked on.

A local police chief told Indian media: "The incident took place when Ravinder was harassing the woman after getting drunk. Neighbours told us that the couple often fought whenever Ravinder came home drunk.

"But when he tried to rape her in the presence of her children, she became so angry and frightened that she was forced to use extreme measures to stop him.

"Unable to bear the harassment, she took a knife and chopped off his penis.

A case has been filed under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) against the woman. However she remains defiant alleging that her husband sexually harassed her everytime he got drunk. After enduring his abuse for so long she finally snapped and acting in self-defence took drastic action.

Ravinder, 40, is reported to be recovering in hospital in Jammikunta, but it is not known whether surgeons were able to re-attach his severed manhood.

It is not clear whether rape charges are being pursued against the husband, Mail Online reports.