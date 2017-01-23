Gambian politician and activist Fatoumata Tambajang has been appointed as vice-president, becoming the second female diplomat to cover such role in the West African nation. Gambian President Adama Barrow made the announcement from Dakar, Senegal's capital, where he is currently staying.

Barrow, who was sworn-in at the Gambian embassy in Dakar earlier this month, is forming his cabinet as he prepares to head home, days after strongman Yahya Jammeh went into exile after 22 years of power.

It is not clear when the leader will return home. Current thinking suggests he may leave as early as tomorrow (23 January) or Wednesday (24 January.

Barrow's top adviser, Mai Ahmad Fatty, told IBTimes UK: "His excellency wants to go back home as soon possible"

Who is Fatoumata Tambajang?

Tambajang is the chair of the Barrow-led opposition coalition that defeated Jammeh in the December 2016 presidential election. She made global headlines after claiming that Jammeh would be prosecuted for the alleged crimes committed during his time in office.

Tambajang, the former minister of health and social welfare, also said the coalition was working to prevent Jammeh from returning to his native village in Kanilai, on the border with Senegal, amid fears he could try to escape to Senegal or start an insurgency.

Tambajang later claimed she had expressed a personal opinion that did not necessarily reflect the view of the coalition. Barrow later said he would not prosecute Jammeh and would treat him as a former head of state.

Tambajang is a former UN diplomat and worked in war-torn regions where she had been held hostage, according to some reports. She vowed to set up commission to recover assets allegedly stolen by Jammeh's adminisration.

On 23 January, Fatty claimed that Jammeh took millions from state funds before leaving Gambia.

Fatty told IBTimes UK: "I am confirming again that in the last two weeks, Jammeh withdrew about $10m (£8m), which amounts to about 500m of Gambian Dalasi,". He said it was unclear how these funds were being used by Jammeh and further investigations are required.

"It is is a matter we will look into. When the government is in place, we will be in a better position to investigate," he said. "The government public funds cannot be misappropriated."