The body of a 28-year-old woman was found hanging from a shop doorway in Chichester.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 9am today (29 October) in the heart of the quiet city in West Sussex.

The woman's body was hanging from a shop doorway in an alleyway off Baffins Lane where several stores are located.

She was pronounced dead on arrival, as Sussex Police ruled out foul play.

A force spokesman told Mail Online: "Police attended Baffin's Lane, Chichester, following a report of an unresponsive female in that location. Unfortunately the female was found deceased.

"Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances but it is not being treated as suspicious."

The area remained cordoned off as officers investigate the scene, Mail Online reports.