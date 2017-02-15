The organisers of the successful women's march on Washington have announced their next move: A women's general strike dubbed "a day without a woman".

The strike is due to take place on Wednesday 8 March, also known as International Women's Day. "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman," they wrote on Twitter on 15 February.

In a stream of tweets following the first announcement, the Women's March organisers appear to throw a challenge to businesses and corporations that often voice support for liberal causes – from LGBT rights to opposing President Donald Trump's travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

As the strike will essentially have an impact on the running of businesses and other services for that day, the organisers ask whether they will come out in support for the event.

"We ask: Do businesses support our communities, or do they drain our communities? Do businesses strive for gender equity or do they support the policies and leaders that perpetuate oppression?" the organisers wrote.

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together. We know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed & hatred," they added "Remember: this is a marathon, not a sprint."

Half a million people marched on Washington in support of women's rights the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. They were joined by around 3 million of people in the US and across the world.

It remains unclear whether the strike will take place outside of the US. The group said that more information on what actions can be taken in the next few weeks.

The idea of a women's strike was pioneered in Iceland in 1975, when 90% of women in the country went on strike for the day, refusing to work, cook, clean the house and taking care of the children to vindicate the importance of their role in society.

Icelandic women decided to repeat the event in 2005, but rather than striking for the whole day, they leave work at the time they stop receiving equal compensation to men, to highlight and protest the gender pay gap. The tradition has continued for the past 11 years, and was also replicated in France.