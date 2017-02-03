It's been speculated for some time that Warner Bros Pictures' upcoming outing Wonder Woman would feature the DC Comics' supervillain Ares as its antagonist, however, his involvement has never been officially confirmed. That is until now... thanks to a set of action figures released ahead of the movie's release.

In images shared by Twitter user Anna Gene Ommen, the boxes for the toys seemingly reveal that each comes with a piece that makes up another figure; Ares (explained in the blue banner on the bottom right hand corner). If you look closer to the characters Ommen showcased, you can even see which parts come with which figure; Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) includes the helmet of Ares while Steve Trevor looks to have the baddie's torso inside his packaging.

For those unfamiliar with the comic book source material, Ares is based on the God of War from Greek mythology. He is known to be incredibly strong, only rivalled by Hercules. Similarly, he has abilities such as super-speed and superhuman agility and can absorb psychic energies. He can shapeshift, teleport, his armour is practically indestructible and if all that isn't menacing enough, he also has complete telekinetic control over any weapon. Basically, Wonder Woman will have her work cut out stopping him...

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman is currently slated to reach both UK and US cinemas on 2 June 2017. Gadot will be joined on screen by Chris Pine, Ewen Bremner, Doutzen Kroes, David Thewlis and House Of Cards star Robin Wright.

The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros' answer to The Avengers, Justice League in November and The Flash the following year. Aquaman, which is set to be directed by The Conjuring 2's James Wan, is also scheduled to be released in 2018.

