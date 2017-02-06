As the buzz around the biggest ensemble movie under DCEU – Justice League I – builds up, Warner Bros has released a picture of a brand new combination of superheroes featuring Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Cyborg. Apart from being an absolute feast to the eyes, the image also raises an important question for DC fans – where is Batman, Flash and the (resurrected) Superman?

One thing quite obvious in the new Justice league picture is that the three DC superheroes brought together by Bruce Wayne aka Batman have joined their forces to fight against a "newly awakened threat".

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) with her shield, the brawny Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) with his high-tech metallic arm-cum-blaster rifle look poised for a battle as the new image hints on the possible plot of the DC movie. A close look at Cyborg's arms offers a glimpse of his technological prowess and his signature weapon, "sonic cannon".

Interestingly, the one who united the heroes for the greater good – Batman – seems to be missing in action while the rest have pulled out their weapons in the Justice League snap. One theory explaining his absence along with Flash and Superman – who is rumoured to be resurrected in the upcoming ensemble movie - is that, perhaps the team will be splitting up at some point to accomplish their mission.

Another noteworthy detail about the picture is its location, which has an alien feel about it. According to reports, Wonder Woman and her two allies may be facing their biggest fiend, Steppenwolf, which also explains the unearthly look of the place.

Another theory connects the location looking like the interiors of a craft to Superman's arc in the storyline, and suggests that the trio is in battle position to fight either the monstrous Steppenwolf or the resurrected Superman.

Hopefully, more plot spoilers will be revealed as the film's promotion ramps up before its release date. Directed by Zack Snyder, the DC movie also stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theatres on 17 November 2017.