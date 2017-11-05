In less than two weeks, Gal Gadot returns to the screens as Wonder Woman, packing on action alongside DC's alpha males. Matching her badass on-screen avatar, however, the actress has graced the covers of Elle magazine – offering a preview to her fans on the stunning "real-life Wonder Woman" that she is.

Gadot goes glamorous in black for the magazine cover oozing sex appeal. Indeed with the shoulder-baring outfit and complementing metallic handcuff and choker, the Israeli-born star appears in a new light on the cover shot, but it's not exactly a far cry from her superhero self.

Stunning as always, Gadot opted for minimal makeup in the photo. And alongside a glimpse shared on her Instagram account, she simply adds, "Thank you @elleusa for this opportunity!"

Like always, the jaw-dropping click was met with lots of praises on social media, especially as fans made a note of the cover tag describing Gadot – "Beauty queen, combat instructor, real-life wonder woman".

"Truly a wonder woman in real life," one of her Instagram followers wrote, echoing the magazine description while someone else did a second take asking, "Wonder Woman is that you?"

"Come through gal!!! Btw your eyebrows is everything," a third fan complemented.

Another added, "I'm getting Cleopatra vibes."

Asides taking Instagram by storm with her sizzling cover spreads, Gadot has been quite a sight on the red carpet events as well.

Most recently, the 32-year-old actress joined her co-stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher for a photocall at London ahead of the Justice League premiere.

Needless to say, all eyes were once again glued to Gadot, who cut a sexy yet chic figure at the promotional event in a lacey LBD.

"Last time we were all in London together we were filming Justice League. Can't believe the time is here! #justiceleague #London," she captioned a picture from the event.