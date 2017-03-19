DC fans got the first glimpse of Wonder Woman's adolescent years and her evolution into the warrior princess that she is in the 'origin trailer' that was released earlier this month. While her backstory drawing heavy inspiration from Greek mythology was not entirely surprising, what will shock fans is the secret power that Gal Gadot's superhero wields in the movie.

A new report from the sets of the film shed light on the history of the Greek gods and the reason behind creating the remote island – Themyscira – for the Amazons.

As per Comic Book, Zeus asked goddess Aphrodite to create Amazons to battle the god of war, Ares. Unfortunately, the father of the gods (Zeus) is killed by Ares, but not before "leaving behind a gift, a godkiller left to the Amazons".

As a child, Diana believes that this secret god killer is the sword that her mother and Queen of Amazons, Hippolyta has hidden in a special chamber. However, the twist comes in the cinematic version of the Wonder Woman story as it is revealed that the secret weapon is not a sword, but Diana herself.

"She is the weapon that can kill Ares, not the sword. She doesn't know her destiny, but there's a growing warrior spirit inside of her," the report revealed unveiling Wonder Woman's superpower in the DC movie.

The superpower and her evolution from an Amazonian warrior to the saviour of the world are indeed linked to her realising her true destiny. But, before she transforms into Wonder Woman, Gadot's incarnation of the character will see inspirations from the New 52 origin, where Diana is a demigod, the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman's recent trailer that follows her origin story hinted on all these realisations that Diana may eventually come to terms with. She may believe that her magical hand-gears are the source of power that help create massive blasts – as seen in several combat scenes – but the powers come from within.

Diana's godly powers make her far superior to her sisters, and her realising the truth will be the turning point in her evolution into the superhero, Wonder Woman.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman hits theatres on 2 June 2017.