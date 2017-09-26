Holly Willoughby is used to wowing her Instagram followers with her daily outfit shots, and showed off the remarkable results of her recent weight loss in a form-fitting burgundy dress for today's This Morning programme.

The 36-year-old mother of three looked incredible as she welcomed fall fashion in the wine-hued below-the-knee number from high street store Bershka, which highlighted her hourglass, toned silhouette while oozing class with its long sleeves and high neckline.

Wearing her hair in a sophisticated ponytail, Willoughby finished off the impeccable workwear ensemble with a pair of suede nude stilettos by Kurt Geiger, and captioned the post: "Tuesday on @thismorning... dress by @bershkacollection shoes by @kurtgeiger #HWStyle✨"

Her 2.5m followers were in awe of Willoughby's choice of dress, with one person commenting: "This is so lovely. One day I'll have a stomach that will allow this! #mumtum".

Another observed: "Looking super fantastic and healthy" while a third exclaimed: "What a wonderful figure!!"

The dress retails at £19.99 in-store but has sadly sold out in burgundy on the website, as many came to realise.

Willoughby has proven to be quite the fashion influencer in recent months, with her legion of fans begging to know the labels behind the countless new outfits and dresses she wears on the morning programme.

And while Willoughby's outfits are usually on the more expensive side, she often wears high street names such as Bershka, Warehouse and Marks and Spencer so that her loyal fans can steal her style without breaking the bank.

The presenter has attracted a lot of attention for her recent weight loss in the past few months, with her formerly curvaceous figure consigned to the past.

One fan said of her pilates-honed body in a previous post: "Bloody stunning ... always, not too skinny, not too anything. Your body, your life, none of anyone else's business."