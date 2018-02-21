Joseph Parker will need to rely on his movement if he is to have any chance of defeating Anthony Joshua according to his former opponent Hughie Fury, who thinks the Pacific Islander's style of boxing could trouble 'AJ' in Cardiff.

Parker or Joshua will become the first fighter to unify the heavyweight division since Lennox Lewis back in 1999, with the latter by far and away the bookmaker's favourite to reign supreme in the Welsh capital next month.

South Auckland-born fighter Parker was far from impressive during his most recent bout against Fury last October, but the younger brother of controversial heavyweight Tyson has backed the 26-year-old to give Joshua a run for his money when their respective belts are on the line.

"Parker's a world-class fighter, styles can upset. Parker has as good a chance as anyone to beat Joshua", Fury toldIFL TV. "It will be a good fight to see, but believe me, like I say, styles mix and match. With me and Parker, if you look back at the fight Parker couldn't even hit me, with the movement. But obviously you'll see he will hit Joshua a lot more than he hit me."

Much has been made of Parker's punching power - or lack thereof - during the build-up to his fight with Joshua. The Pacific Islander's camp taunted the IBF, IBO and WBA heavyweight champion about his "glass jaw" as they tried to arrange the hotly-anticipated bout, but it remains to be seen if Parker is capable of truly testing Joshua's apparently suspect chin.

Fury stressed to know little about the severity of Parker's punches, insisting that he was too quick for his former adversary to fully catch him during their recent fight, but 'The Fist of Fury' thinks his speed will be his best weapon when he goes toe-to-toe with Joshua, who he believes will secure another knockout victory if Parker's movement is insufficient.

"Parker never hit me clean with the movement so I don't know," Fury said. "I'm a moving target, but he could give Joshua a good few problems and I believe he will. If I was a betting man... if Parker stands still and stands in front of him then I believe Joshua will knock him out because he can hit like a mule, but if Parker uses his boxing and fast hands. Takam gave him fits, a small man a big man like Parker, a bigger man than Takam, can give him problems. We'll see, he needs to keep moving."