Leaders across the globe have responded by offering support and condolences to the United Kingdom after the terror attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market. The attacks are the third since March in the UK and come days before the 8 June elections.

Police had confirmed that at least seven people were dead and about 50 were injured after the attacks on the London Bridge and Borough Market.

The three attackers were shot dead by police officers within 8 minutes of the first emergency call, Met Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

U.S. President Donald Trump was among the first to respond. According to a White House readout, Trump spoke on the phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May shortly after the incident. He praised the "heroic response of police and other first responders."

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

But one of Trump's initial tweets was about his the travel ban from Muslim countries, which triggered some fierce blowback on Twitter.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau said he is monitoring the situation. He has also offered help to any Canadians in need.

Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation - Canadians in need of help please see below: https://t.co/NVHwMlD2uu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2017

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attacks "shocking and anguishing," adding, "My thoughts are with the deceased & prayers with the injured."

Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017

European leaders as well as leaders from Scotland and Australia also showed support.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "In the wake of this new tragedy, France more than ever stands side by side with the United Kingdom. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."

Face Ã cette nouvelle tragÃ©die, la France est plus que jamais aux cÃ´tÃ©s du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensÃ©es vont aux victimes et Ã leurs proches. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 4, 2017

Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe. — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) June 3, 2017

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said, "Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected."

Dreadful news from London. My thoughts are with all those affected. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 3, 2017

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said, "Our prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London."