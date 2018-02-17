Roger Federer will face Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Rotterdam Open on Sunday (18 February) after overcoming Andreas Seppi in straight sets on Saturday evening.

Federer, fresh from reclaiming the world No 1 ranking for the first time in over five years on Friday, needed little invitation to break the Italian's serve in the first set but was pegged back by Seppi, who broke back immediately.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who will now focus on emerging triumphant in the 146th ATP final of his wildly successful career, conjured the best possible response to Seppi's fightback, breaking the world No 81 again before holding serve to clinch the first set 6-3.

Seppi, who has now lost 14 of his 15 matches against Federer, did his level best to keep his slender hopes of causing a shock upset alive in the second set and managed to force a tie-break, but the remarkably evergreen 36-year-old inevitably proved too much for the former world No 18, winning the tie-break 7-3 to secure a straight sets victory in less than 90 minutes.

Progression to the final no doubt delighted Federer, who managed to snatch the world No 1 spot from friend and adversary Rafael Nadal without winning even so much as a point on clay, but he has already accomplished what he set out to do in Holland.

Further glory will of course in Federer's thinking now, and all that stands between him and his 97th ATP title is tricky customer Dimitrov, who progressed in albeit unfortunate circumstances as his opponent David Goffin was forced to retire after suffering an eye injury caused by a wayward ball.

The Belgian left the court for treatment on the affected eye but sadly couldn't return, allowing Dimitrov, who had taken the first set 6-3, to progress to the final by default.

