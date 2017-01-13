World number one Andy Murray will begin his quest for a first Australian Open title against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko when the first Grand Slam of the year begins on 16 January. The five-time beaten finalist is in the same quarter as 17th seed Roger Federer, 10th seed Tomas Berdych and 5th seed Kei Nishikori.

The Briton has always fared well at Melbourne Park in the past, but could never manage to get past the final hurdle. Murray has lost to current world number two Novak Djokovic on four of the five occasions he made the final. The Scot has faced Marchenko on just one occasion in the past at the 2011 Australian Open when he won in straight sets in the R64.

Fellow Britons, Aljaz Bedene and Daniel Evans will begin their Australian Open campaign against Dominican Republic's Victor Estrella Burgos and Facundo Bagnis from Argentina respectively. If the duo gets past their first round opponents they could come up against home favourite Bernard Tomic and number seven seed Marin Cilic respectively.

Elsewhere, world number two Djokovic, who is looking for his record seventh Australia Open title, will begin his campaign against Fernando Verdasco. The last time the duo faced each other the Serb saved five match points to win in three sets at the Qatar Open two weeks ago. The Spaniard will be hoping for a similar start to last year when he beat Rafael Nadal in the first round.

Roger Federer, who is seeded 17th – his lowest ever at the Australian Open – owing to his lengthy absence in 2016, has been handed a dream draw, and will face two qualifiers in the first two rounds of his campaign. However, if all goes to plan, he will come up against Berdych in the third round and encounter the world number one in the last eight. Rafael Nadal seeded ninth will begin his campaign against Florian Mayer and is in the same quarter as number three seed Milos Raonic and number six Gael Monfils.

In the women's draw, world number one and defending champion Angelique Kerber will play her title defence against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine. Serena Williams, the world number two, will begin her campaign against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

Great Britain's Johanna Konta, who is seeded ninth, will take on experienced campaigner Kirsten Flipkens in the first round and could come up against former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Fellow compatriots Naomi Broady and Heather Watson have been drawn against seeded players in the first round. The former will take on 22nd seed Daria Gavrilova, while the latter comes up against home favourite Samantha Stosur.

Coverage of the 2017 Australian Open Day 1 begins at 12am GMT on Monday (17 January). Live TV coverage will be provided by British Eurosport 1 HD.