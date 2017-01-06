The world's coolest festival has kicked off in China's frozen northeast, where temperatures can fall to -35C (-31F). The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival features huge snow sculptures and a spectacular illuminated city made of ice.

Harbin's ice sculptures come alive at night illuminated like a real cityNicolas Asfouri/AFP

The sculptures are made of big blocks of translucent ice cut out of the frozen Songhua river, where the ice is said to be polished by the continuous flow of water beneath its surface. Around 160,000 cubic metres of ice is extracted and shuttled back to the festival grounds, where they are cut down for construction. A series of lifts and cranes stack the frozen blocks into towers, which teams of artists then sculpt into buildings. One of the highlights of this year's festival is a 340-metre (1,115-feet)-long ice slide.

Well wrapped-up children get to enjoy sliding down the ice runsNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Reindeers add some festive animal life to the ice festivalNicolas Asfouri/AFP
A traditional Chinese skyscape is a centre-point at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture FestivalNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Fireworks add to the spectacleReuters
Ice arches are among the challenging constructions at the festivalNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Visitors get to touch the ice installationsNicolas Asfouri/AFP
The attraction is proving a popular drawNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Taking an ice selfie in fitting attireNicolas Asfouri/AFP
There is a fairy-tale quality to the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture FestivalNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Visitors can walk through the exhibitsNicolas Asfouri/AFP
For families it is an adventure playground constructed from iceNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Care has to be taken walking up and down the ice stepsNicolas Asfouri/AFP
An ice bridge creates an evocative vantage point for photosNicolas Asfouri/AFP
Swimmers dive into a pool cut from the frozen riverbank as part of a winter swimming competition in HarbinNicolas Asfouri/AFP

Organisers say the festival, which is open for 60 days and boasts a variety of snow and ice-related activities, such as winter swimming, draws several million tourists from across the country and internationally each year.