After a turbulent few years, which saw her sue mentor Jay Z over her stalled career, Rita Ora is making sure she comes back to the music scene with a bang.

The Body On Me singer will host this year's MTV Europe Music Awards, when the annual ceremony returns to London for the first time in more than two decades.

"I've always watched it since I was younger," said the 26-year-old star, who has eight EMA nominations under her belt. "I've always kind of had memories from the MTV EMAs and I'm from Europe."

The Kosovo-born singer and actor is gearing up for double duties because as well as hosting, she will perform new music at the event on 12 November at the SSE Arena.

"I still remember how much fun my first EMAs was in Frankfurt in 2012, when I performed RIP. I can't wait to get back on the stage to host and perform. Worlds will collide on this global stage come 12 November, so get ready," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

With hosting and judging gigs on America's Next Top Model, The Voice and The X Factor, she is without a doubt up to the task.

Earlier this month Ora appeared on Radio 1's Live Lounge, where she performed her comeback single Your Song, co-written with Ed Sheeran. Her debut album, Ora, was released in 2012 and debuted at number one in the UK.

Promising great music after the success of her latest track Your Song, she told Billboard: "I can't wait for the world to experience my vision and my sound. I've got some amazing friends in this industry who I respect and who respect me, from the work ethic and for my knowledge of music and my love for punk and my growth in learning. I surprise a lot of people in my knowledge of music alone."

The full list of presenters and performers for the MTV EMAs will be announced over the coming weeks.