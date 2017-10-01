New mother Cheryl has kept a low profile since welcoming baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne back in March, but she made a stunning return to the limelight at Paris Fashion Week today (1 October).

The 34-year-old former Girls Aloud star pitched up to the L'Oreal fashion show and was spotted arriving at the event at The Avenue des Champs-Elysees in a stylish leopard print fur-lined jacket.

She made her catwalk debut at the glitzy event, strutting her stuff like a professional runway model in a boxy grey checked jacket styled with a black satin and lace-trim maxi skirt and matching checked boots.

Cheryl oozed sassy sex appeal as she confidently walked on the catwalk, modelling a particularly eye-catching beauty look of ombre pink-purple lips with dramatically defined eye-makeup and tousled wavy hair.

Onlookers uploaded clips of the singer from the fashion show, with one person writing: ''Our girl walking the runway like a pro!!! Go on girl!! that smile so proud of her @CherylOfficial''.

And it was no wonder Cheryl looked so happy and confident while on the catwalk - even treating the audience to a flash of her kilowatt smile when she posed at the end of the runway - as she boasted a tiny waist and svelte figure after months of gruelling workouts.

Cheryl – who is one of the many faces of the beauty brand – took to her Instagram stories to document the process of getting ready before gracing the star-studded catwalk.

The mother-of-one also shared a funny clip of herself fangirling over British legend Helen Mirren in one of the candid clips.

A slimline Cheryl was seen being made up by a make-up artist in the first clip, presumably using one of the L'Oreal True Match foundations she advertises in television commercials with a pink beauty blender.

A second Boomerang saw Cheryl's tattooed hand get a manicure as she donned some statement rings including one by Saint Laurent, while the third story saw he have a friendly exchange with actress Mirren.

She wrote on the story: ''Meeting the Queen of the catwalk. Love her''.

Cheryl has only appeared in public a handful of times since giving birth to her son Bear, but seemed more than ready to walk for L'Oreal alongside Mirren and models Doutzen Kroes and Irina Shayk.

The event may be particularly special to Cheryl as she first debuted her baby bump at a L'Oreal fashion party at Paris Fashion week last year this time.

Cheryl's boyfriend Payne previously discussed her post baby weight loss in a radio interview with CapitalFM, stating: "Pregnancy is hard to deal with, it's that first pair of jeans you can't get in to.

"She [Cheryl] thinks she's massive but she's lost everything. She's lost all the baby weight and she's like, 'Oh, I'm so big' and I'm looking at her going, 'You are insane, woman!'"