WWE WrestleMania 34's plans have reportedly been leaked. The development comes at a time when the WWE Universe is gearing up to witness this year's biggest pay-per-view event — WrestleMania 33 — which takes place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

Multiple reports have cited a Wrestling Observer report that claims a main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been locked for the 2018 pay-per-view event.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has said that Vince McMahon wants to have The Big Dog replace 16-time world champion John Cena as the babyface of the wrestling entertainment company.

"The plan is to once again build for a year and have the big coronation at WrestleMania. The idea between now and then is for Reigns to be the face, not just when he wins the title, but to fully replace John Cena as the lead babyface of the company," Meltzer said in the report.

"The goal is very much to make Reigns the next Cena, which was the plan for Santa Clara (Wrestlemania 31) two years ago, until they decided to delay it based on fan reaction," he added.

The WWE has been trying to get Reigns over for the past three years, but fans have until date refused to accept the superstar as evident from the roaring "boos" he receives every time he steps in the squared circle.

Reigns is booked to fight WWE legend The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.