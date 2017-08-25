2K Games' annual WWE series is gearing up for another wrestle-fest on 17 October for Xbox One and PS4, with a Nintendo Switch coming later in Autumn.

As well as the usual round of gameplay tweaks and additional modes, WWE 2K18 also promises to host "the largest roster in WWE games history", including new stars making their digital debut and no small shortage of returning favourites. Oh, it's true. It's damn true.

In the countdown to release, 2K and developers Yuke's and Visual Concepts have started to slowly announce which lucky superstars, legends and NXT talent will appear in 2K18.

Fans have also been treated to new screenshots and teaser trailers showing some of the roster members' extravagant entrances, such as that of the 'glorious' Bobby Roode (above).

Below is a full list of confirmed wrestlers for WWE 2K18 so far. We will update the list as more superstars are revealed.

WWE 2K18 full roster

Male Superstars AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Baron Corbin Big Show Braun Strowman Bray Wyatt Brock Lesnar Cesaro Dean Ambrose Dolph Ziggler Erick Rowan Finn Balor Goldust Jey Uso Jimmy Uso Jinder Mahal John Cena Kalisto Kane Karl Anderson Kevin Owens Konnor Luke Gallows Luke Harper Mark Henry The Miz Mojo Rawley Neville Randy Orton Roman Reigns Sami Zayn Samoa Joe Seth Rollins Sheamus Shinsuke Nakamura Sin Cara TJ Perkins Triple H Viktor Zack Ryder

Female Superstars Bayley Becky Lynch Brie Bella Emma Maryse (New) Mickie James Naomi Natalya Nikki Bella Paige Sasha Banks Summer Rae Tamina

NXT Alexander Wolfe Asuka Bobby Roode Ember Moon Eric Young Hideo Itami Killian Dain Nikki Cross Sawyer Fulton