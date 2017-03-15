Jeff Hardy, one of the hottest free agents in the pro-wrestling scene, has opened up about how he would like to end his wrestling career. The Attitude Era star has said that he would like to return to WWE and become the world champion again.

The former WWE tag team champion told SEscoops that he would also like to introduce the "Broken Universe" to WWE.

"I would love to introduce the Broken Universe to WWE eventually. I think it would be huge. As far as character driven or just a fresh vibe in in the pro wrestling world, yeah I think eventually I'm sure I'm going to jump back into the solo dimension and I'd love to be the world champion again. In my career in WWE, if it works out, the whole Hall of Fame and all that stuff. It started there and I'd like to end there," Jeff said.

Jeff and his brother Matt left TNA in February. At the time of the duo's departure from the promotion, a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet claimed that the brothers are not signing a new deal because they felt "disrespected" during the contract negotiations.

Reports have also claimed that owner of the TNA, Anthem Sports, has reportedly said that using the "Broken" gimmick outside TNA will be treated as a case of infringement of intellectual property.

As of now it is not clear whether the Hardys can use the "Broken" gimmick outside of TNA.

Jeff, at the moment is content with performing at the independent circuits. He also said that he loves to work the "Broken" gimmick with Matt and that it was the "best thing he's ever done".

"It's just hard to keep a straight face around him [Matt] at times, but he can be serious and make sense in a weird way, it's just so fun. I hope it lasts as long as it can," Jeff added.