The former ECW and WWE star Nicole Bass died after suffering from a heart attack on 16 February. The WWE Attitude Era star was 52 years old.

Bass' friend Kristen Marrone paid a touching tribute and shared a detailed account of the last few days of the former wrestler on social media.

In the Facebook post, Marrone revealed that she had been posting messages on behalf of Bass so as to keep the Bass' "personal life private".

"A few days ago we didn't know all of what was going on so I have been trying to keep it quiet until we had answers. Nicole values her privacy and I Respect that. Before anyone tries to take the story and twist it up and make it ugly I want to put it out there in a Respectful way", Marrone wrote in the post.

Marrone said she never left Bass' side after the former wrestler was taken to hospital as she got "very sick" a few days ago.

"They did everything they could to help her. I have been sitting here with her in the room 24/7 since she got here making sure she was being given the best possible care. Today we learned that there is nothing else that can be done."

Marrone called Bass an "amazing woman" from whom she "learned many valuable things" and "created many beautiful memories in the time we had together."

ECW star Tommy Dreamer also confirmed the death of Bass as he paid tribute to her on Twitter.

"Sad to confirm ECW & @sternshow Nicole Bass has passed away. Her heart was as big as she was. A wonderful & loyal friend," Dreamer wrote on Twitter.