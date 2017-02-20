WWE fans will get to witness some exciting matches at Fastlane 2017, which will air live from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 5 March (Sunday). The Monday Night Raw brand's exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event's kick-off match starts at 8pm ET on the WWE Network.

As of now, three matches have been confirmed for the PPV before the wrestling entertainment company's biggest PPV of them all - WrestleMaina - which is scheduled to take place on 2 April.

Check out the match card:

Goldberg vs (champion) Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Championship)

The odds are in favour of Goldberg dethroning Owens. The Universal title is wrapped around the former's hips, which will propel the hype surrounding the Goldberg and Brock Lesnar rematch at WrestleMaina 33. Also, Chris Jericho, who has helped Owens retain the Universal Championship in several past fights, will not be assisting his former friend this time around because Owens turned on Jericho and ended their friendship on the recent episode of Raw.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Reigns will be looking to punish Strowman as the former lost his opportunity to become the Universal champion when the latter interfered during the title fight with Kevin Owens in the recent past episode of Raw.

Neville vs Jack Gallagher (Cruiserweight Championship)

Gallagher has earned the right to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship after the latter won a Fatal 5-Way on 205 Live to become No 1 contender.

Rumours

Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn

Enzo and Cass vs Sheamus and Cesaro vs (champions) Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Bayley vs Charlotte