"The Mouth Of The South" Jimmy Hart has talked about the one thing that has devastated Hulk Hogan more than anything else in his wrestling career.

Hart appeared on the final episode of WWE Network's Legends With JBL and said the Hulkster was shattered when the wrestling entertainment company cut ties with the WWE Hall of Famer after a 2012 audio of him allegedly using racist language surfaced.

"The devastating thing to Hulk, more than anything, is what happened with his affiliation with here [WWE]. That's the thing that has tore him up more than anything," Hart said as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

"We talk every day or every other day and he watches RAW every Monday night. I'm being honest with you. He watches. He goes, 'they did this' and 'I saw this', 'oh my God, did you see that?' 'Yeah, Hulk, I did.' And I know what he's going through, but sometimes I feel like I want to say, 'Hulk, get over it. You've had a great career. It has been awesome. People still love you. WWE still loves you. They've got to move on and do what's best for business, best for them'," he added.

Hart also said that Hogan was in a difficult place when he used racist slurs. He added that Hogan was also abusing alcohol at the time.

"Absolutely [Hogan was under the influence at the time of the comments], but still no excuse." Hart said and added, "To me, if you really are [racist], you have to let it slip more than one time. I mean, if you're really a racist, people have got to see it over and over and over and over and over."

The WWE let go of the former WWE star in July 2015. At the time a WWE representative told FOX4, "WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide."